Churches adjust Christmas service plans during pandemic to encourage safe worship

TRI-CITIES (Tenn./Va.)- In a year where faith, hope, and joy may be needed more than ever – some local churches are adjusting their traditional Christmas service plans due to COVID-19.

Grace Fellowship Church in Johnson City will have limited capacity for in-person seating for Christmas Eve services. They’re encouraging people to join them virtually for a special candlelight service. These services will be held at 11 a.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m.

The church even has special Christmas bags, complete with candles, for members to pick up and take home.

Christmas bags from Grace Fellowship Church

“It is sad, not being able to be all together,” said Lead Pastor Matt Murphy. “But our vision as a church is helping broken and vulnerable people find life in Christ. And what’s really cool is, through technology, through these online services, we may be able to reach and impact more people this year with the hope that we have in Jesus.”

Grandview Christian Church recently decided to move their services completely virtual. Senior Minister Aaron Wymer said plans are in the works to help members safely celebrate and worship.

“We miss them. That’s one thing we found, you just can’t replicate online. The being together is so important,” said Wymer. “All the church leaders I know are just doing their best to get through it, looking forward to when everything comes back to something more like normal.”

Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church is preparing for most of its congregation to watch services online December 24th. Those who are there in person will wear masks and be distanced.

Associate Pastor Douglas Grove-DeJarnett said there would be three Christmas Eve services.

“There will be an outdoor service at 3 o’clock in the parking lot here. There will be a worship service at 5 o’clock. And then there will be a short prayer service and candle-lighting service at 11:30,” he said. “One of our primary goals all along is do no harm, do good, and stay in love with God. What we’ve been trying to do all along is not do any harm, and not to put people in situations where they might become ill.”

In addition to live-streaming some of their services, Saint Dominic Catholic Parish in Kingsport added additional masses to its schedule to help people spread out more.

“As we have been doing, we’re sitting every other row, and households are sitting six feet apart,” said Father Michael Cummins, pastor for Saint Dominic.

Saint Dominic Church will be offering Mass at 4 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 8 p.m., and midnight on Christmas Eve, along with 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. (Spanish) on Christmas Day

Families coming in-person are asked to RSVP on their website or by calling the church office.

“We’re all in this together. We’re hoping next Christmas we’ll all be together,” Cummins said.