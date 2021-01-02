Christmas in the Park lit up Founders for last time of holiday season Friday night

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Blue Plum Organization announced Friday that the Christmas in the Park decorations will come down Saturday and Sunday.

The display brightened Founders Park this past holiday season amid the pandemic, allowing community members to stroll through dozens of decorated and lit trees while remaining socially distanced from others.

Blue Plum thanked partnering organizations that made the display possible, including the City of Johnson City, BrightRidge, TownView of Johnson City and other agencies.

