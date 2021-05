KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Christmas may seem like a long way away, but organizers of an annual Kingsport event are already hoping for vendors to apply to partcipate in the 2021 Christmas Connection.

Hannah Powell, Program Coordinator for the Office of Cultural Arts in Kingsport, joined News Channel 11 to talk about the 42nd Annual Christmas Connection set to take place in November 2021.