Educator of the Week: Christine Stout, Mountain View Elementary

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Christine Stout had a decision to make: become a pediatrician or a teacher. Both were dedicated to young people, but she says one involved blood and shots, while the other offered a lifetime of influence and summer vacation.

Stout has spent her entire 22-year career in Johnson City Schools. She spent one year at Southside Elementary and the rest at Mountain View Elementary.

All but four of those years she’s been a Kindergarten teacher. She says she loves establishing positive foundations for her students’ learning careers.

She says that while she’s proud of her two decades of service influencing an entire generation of Johnson City young people, it raises the bar for her to continue to be a successful teacher.

Her classroom is upbeat and positive. While some of the students’ time is spent at their desks, Mrs. Stout uses every tool at her disposal to make sure they are ready for first grade.



“We do a lot of singing and movement, so they can use those gross motor skills and help them understand the skills being taught. In addition, we have small groups where they work on their reading skills and one-on-one with students who need help on the math skills,” said Stout.



Congratulations to Christine Stout, this week’s Educator of the Week.

