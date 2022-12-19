KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Comedy star Chris Rock is hitting the again road in 2023 for his world tour that will bring him to East Tennessee in February.

The award-winning comedian, actor, director, writer and producer announced the first 2023 dates for his “Ego Death World Tour.” Rock will perform in Knoxville on Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Tennessee Theatre.

Tickets will go on sale to the public starting Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 10 a.m. A Live Nation presale will begin Monday at noon.

Rock returned to live comedy in March and performed more than 80 shows as part of the “Ego Death World Tour.”

Knoxville was among four performance dates announced for 2023. He’ll perform in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Feb. 3 and Norfolk, Virginia on Feb. 4. The former Saturday Night Live star will also perform in Charlotte on Feb. 22 before heading to East Tennessee.

Rock has won four Emmy Awards, three Grammy Awards, and is a New York Times Best-Selling Author. He is also set to direct an Untitled Chris Rock project in 2023. His animated series “Everybody Still Hates Chris” is set to stream globally on Paramount + and Comedy Central.

His most recent standup special, “Total Blackout: The Tamborine Extended Cut,” is currently streaming on Netflix.