Chocolate Fest returns to Jonesborough

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Are you looking to find the perfect gift for Valentine’s Day? Jonesborough may be the place to look.

The Jonesborough Chocolate Festival will be returning to Jonesborough on Feb. 11 and continuing through Feb. 13.

Tickets are going fast and the Friday and Saturday tastings are already sold out. Be sure to check the website if you are interested in getting tickets.

According to the Jonesborough website, participants will be able to browse a wide assortment of chocolates such as barks, fudges, chocolate-covered strawberries and more from chocolate stops throughout downtown Jonesborough.

Tickets are $15 for a pack of 10 tastings.