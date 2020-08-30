Chloe’s Bucket List: Locals host fundraiser to help terminally ill teen fulfill bucket list

WEBER CITY, V.a. (WJHL) — 14-year-old Chloe Cress loves animals and watching YouTube videos.

In 2018, at the age of 12, the Colonial Heights native was diagnosed with Alveolar Rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare cancer that attacks skeletal muscle.

Chloe completed what she’d hope would be her last chemotherapy session in December 2019; unfortunately, however, the cancer returned in May 2020.

Chloe and her family were recently informed the cancer is no longer responding to chemo, and her body cannot withstand any additional treatment.

Family and friends banded together Sunday afternoon to raise money so Chloe can mark items off her bucket list, which includes meeting a YouTuber and traveling to Disneyland.

Northfork Catering Company hosted the spaghetti dinner along with a silent auction, where all the proceeds go to Chloe to make her dreams turn into reality.

Chloe’s Bucket List Spaghetti dinner/ silent Auction fundraiser today in Weber City,VA! All proceeds go to make the dreams of a terminally ill young lady come true!! 12-7:00pm at North Fork Catering. @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/KAke8rCFg0 — Andy Jackson (@AJackson_WJHL) August 30, 2020

For those who didn’t make the spaghetti dinner, there is a GoFundMe to help Chloe complete her bucket list.