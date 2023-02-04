KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — What some are referring to as a suspected Chinese spy balloon is expected to cross over Tennessee overnight. Here’s when it might have been over East Tennessee.

The WATE Storm Team found that if the balloon stays on its current course, it may have crossed over Knoxville between 11 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday.

The exact location of the balloon can be hard to pinpoint because the balloon may also be steerable and could change direction. It has been spotted near sensitive US military installations.

Late Friday, the Pentagon acknowledged reports of a second balloon that had been spotted flying over Latin America.

While the balloon could have flown over East Tennessee, it likely wasn’t visible to those who were looking for it. According to the Storm Team, since it would have been flying over at night, it would be difficult to impossible to see it.

A high altitude balloon floats over Billings, Mont., on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. The huge, high-altitude Chinese balloon sailed across the U.S. on Friday, drawing severe Pentagon accusations of spying and sending excited or alarmed Americans outside with binoculars. Secretary of State Antony Blinken abruptly canceled a high-stakes Beijing trip aimed at easing U..S.-China tensions.(Larry Mayer/The Billings Gazette via AP)

The balloon was spotted in the U.S over Montana on Wednesday and Thursday. Since then, WATE’s sister stations have reported that it was seen over Kansas City, Missouri and St. Louis, Missouri.

EDITORS NOTE: This story has been updated with new information.