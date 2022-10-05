The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for skies tonight with a low near 44 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high near 75 degrees.

Download the WJHL Weather App from the App Store or Google Play.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low near 48 degrees.

A front will move to our south Friday with a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon. The high will be near 72 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Friday night with a low near 47 degrees.

The weekend looks nice right now with partly cloudy skies both Saturday and Sunday. The high on Saturday will be near 64 with a high on Sunday near 67 degrees, Overnight low temperatures will be near 37 Saturday night and 39 degrees Sunday night with patchy frost possible both nights.

Monday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high near 70 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 45 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance of rain. The high will be 74 degrees .

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night and Wednesday with a chance of scattered showers through the period. The low Tuesday night will be 52 degrees with a high on Wednesday at 73 degrees. The chance of rain on Wednesday is 30%.

Have a great night.