Chilhowie emergency responders rescue driver from vehicle in river, driver airlifted to hospital

CHILHOWIE, Va. (WJHL) – Emergency personnel responded to a call late Sunday night in Chilhowie in regards to a vehicle that had gone into a river.

According to a post from the Town of Chilhowie Fire & EMS Department, Company 3 found the driver still inside of the vehicle in the river near the intersection of Fox Valley Rd and Porter Valley Rd.

Photo: Town of Chilhowie Fire & EMS Department via Facebook

Teams found the pickup truck had traveled down an embankment into the river.

The driver was extracted by the swift water team and airlifted to a trauma center.