Chilhowie emergency responders rescue driver from vehicle in river, driver airlifted to hospital

CHILHOWIE, Va. (WJHL) – Emergency personnel responded to a call late Sunday night in Chilhowie in regards to a vehicle that had gone into a river.
According to a post from the Town of Chilhowie Fire & EMS Department, Company 3 found the driver still inside of the vehicle in the river near the intersection of Fox Valley Rd and Porter Valley Rd.
Teams found the pickup truck had traveled down an embankment into the river.
The driver was extracted by the swift water team and airlifted to a trauma center.