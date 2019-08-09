Child dies after being left in car at grocery store

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – First responders were at the scene at a grocery store on a report of a child left in a car in the 5000 block of Clinton Highway Friday afternoon.

The child had reportedly been in the vehicle for an unknown amount of time, and resuscitation efforts were made.

Officials say the child died.

WATE 6 On Your Side observed the medical examiner arriving before 4 p.m. and a tarp being put over the vehicle in question. The majority of the parking lot was blocked off by authorities.

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more and will update with additional details as they’re made available.