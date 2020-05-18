Child care options available for pandemic essential personnel

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) The state of Tennessee will offer summer childcare assistance to those on the front-line employees of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Tennessee Department of Human Services announced it will help parents pay for their children to attend a T-D-H-S licensed childcare facility.



The Covid-19 Essential Employee Child Care Payment Assistance Program will also give essential workers the option to send their children to a Boys and Girls Club or YMCA program for free this summer.



Those that can apply include employees of grocery stores , health care employees, first responders, postal workers and transportation employees.