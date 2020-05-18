Child care options available for pandemic essential personnel

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) The state of Tennessee will offer summer childcare assistance to those on the front-line employees of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Tennessee Department of Human Services announced it will help parents pay for their children to attend a T-D-H-S licensed childcare facility.

The Covid-19 Essential Employee Child Care Payment Assistance Program will also give essential workers the option to send their children to a Boys and Girls Club or YMCA program for free this summer.

Those that can apply include employees of grocery stores , health care employees, first responders, postal workers and transportation employees.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss