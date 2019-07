JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Chik-Fil-A is celebrating “Cow Appreciation Day” by giving one free entree to every customer to come in dressed as or like a cow.

Any cow costume or cow-themed apparel will count as long as it is worn in the restaurant from opening time to 7 p.m.

Chik-Fil-A has said on their website that entrees for Cow Appreciation Day can’t be redeemed with their app.

To see which entrees can be earned from ‘udderly’ crazy attire and to find more answers to FAQs, click here.