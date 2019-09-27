Chick-Fil-A to re-open new Peoples Street restaurant on Monday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – More than six months after a popular restaurant began a major renovation project, the countdown to the grand re-opening is here.

Chick-Fil-A on Peoples Street in Johnson City will open Monday.

News Channel 11 got a sneak peek at the new upgrades on Friday while training supervisors were on hand to make sure everyone was ready to go for the re-opening.

“It’s really a nice Chick-Fil-A,” said Connor Bailey, a new employee with the location on Peoples Street, “one of the nicest Chick-Fil-A’s I’ve ever seen.”

All 70 previous employees will be back, along with 40 new employees.

“It’s so much larger,” said employee Inez Burton, who returns to the Johnson City Crossing location, “everything is new and its just exciting to be here.”





“For me it’s going to make coming to work a lot easier because the equipment is all state of the art and it almost is a complete 180 from the older location,” said Bailey.

The restaurant added about five-feet of space all around the property to make room for its new wrap-around drive-thru with cooling and heating capabilities.

The new drive thru is built for 24 cars. It includes cooling and heating capabilities.

“We can put 24 cars in drive thru without ever getting not only to the road,” said operator Tim Burchfield. “but even on our own parking lot.”

The new Chick-Fil-A will also have larger restrooms, a new play area and a kitchen three times the size of the previous one.

You can also say goodbye to drive-thru windows, as this new location will feature the only drive-thru door in Tennessee.

“Our goal is to be able to serve about 250 cars an hour,” said Burchfield.

Burchfield said it has been a long process, but he is ready for opening day.

“People that we’ve missed for 5 months,” he said, “we’re really looking forward to them coming back.”

Bricks are on display inside from the previous building.

A ribbon cutting will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday. Chick-Fil-A will then start serving guests once that wraps up.