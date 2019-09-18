Chick-fil-A on Peoples Street in Johnson City reopening September 26

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The reopening date for the Chick-fil-A on Peoples Street has been announced.

According to a release, the restaurant will reopen on September 26 at 6 a.m.

The updated design includes a new 110-seat dining room, multi-lane drive-thru and an expanded kitchen. Outside will be patio dining and other seating along a walking trail. For the kids, there will be a two-story indoor play area.

80 team members will be returning to the Chick-fil-A, along with 45 new team members.

The release said Chick-fil-A has had a location at the 3206 Peoples Street location for more than 20 years.

