Chicago bakery makes 1,000-pound cheesecake

(CNN) — Can you say sugar?

These pastry chefs in Chicago are putting together a 1,000-pound plain and chocolate cheesecake.

It’s to celebrate the 39th birthday of Eli’s Cheesecake and the Taste of Chicago.

The crew is putting baseball sized balls of cherries on the six-foot-high dessert.

You’ll have to wait for a bite though.

It won’t be cut until Saturday at the Taste of Chicago event, where it will be served for free.

By the way, ingredients included 450 pounds of cream cheese, 70 pounds of sugar and 25 pounds of graham crackers.