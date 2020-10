HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — According to an announcement on Saturday, Cherokee High School in Hawkins County will switch to virtual-only learning following spikes in COVID-19 cases among staff and students.

Classes will resume the week of Oct. 19 following fall break.

Cherokee High School will offer meal pickups daily from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the library entrance, which will be free to those 18 years and younger.