Cheri Wolfe is this week’s Educator of the week.

WASHINGTON COUUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) ” I love teaching what I love to do,” Said Cheri Wolfe.

And it shows every day as the Health Science teacher at David Crockett High School. She’s been teaching for 13 years. 11 of those at Crockett. Giving students the skills and experience they need in forensics,. nursing, and anatomy. She’s also the HOSA leader influencing 200 students this year alone.

“.It’s supposed to be fun. they are going to be doing this for the rest of their lives going into one of these professions. They need to know that is a passion and it is something they are going to take with them every day of the life,” Said Wolfe.

Add to that enthusiasm and experience. Wolfe added “The Body Farm” of animals to study, as well as “Myra Mains” a synthetic cadaver. Giving her students hands on experience

“They are able to see the actually different kind of muscles we are talking about. The bones, the organs,how they are placed in the body instead of just a YouTube video or a book or a drawing.” Said Wolfe.

“It gives them a chance to say this is really for me. This is really for me! I like this. I could see myself doing that. That’s what we want our students to do,” Said David Crockett Principal Peggy Wright.

Passion and experience, Cheri Wolfe’s formula for sending her students into the workforce experienced, and confident. “Watching these students become enthusiastic about something that I love so dearly is truly rewarding,” Said Wolfe.

Recently Cheri Wolfe was in the hospital for a minor procedure and three of her nurses were former students. She says she was overwhelmed with pride and their work. Congratulations to Cheri Wolfe. This week’s Educator of the week.