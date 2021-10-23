Cheeseburger Dogs: Some residents of the Petworks Animal shelter had their day made

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Friday, Oct. 22 was national Make a Dog’s Day, and in honor of that some dogs in the Petworks Animal Shelter in Kingsport were given special treats.

Dogs in the shelter were given cheeseburgers as a special surprise.

Pictured below is the shelter’s oldest resident Daisy enjoying a burger.

Courtesy: Petworks Animal Shelter

Star, definitely deserved a cheeseburger after she received eye surgery. She is pictured below

Courtesy: Petworks Animal Shelter

And lastly, we have Rodeo, one of the shelter’s longest residents. We are told that Rodeo even came back for seconds. Pictured below is Rodeo fixing to receive his treat.

Courtesy: Petworks Animal Shelter

Each one of these pets plus more are available for adoption at the Petworks Animal shelter in Kingsport. Not only could you make their day with a treat, but you could make their life by providing them with a forever home.

For more information please visit here.