Man who drove car into crowd in Charlottesville to be sentenced today

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WJHL) — In just a few hours, the man convicted of hate crimes after plowing his car into a crowd of anti-racism protesters in Central Virginia is set to be sentenced.

It happened at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville in 2017.

James Fields pled guilty to the hate crime charges in December so that he could avoid the death penalty.

The 22-year-old will ask for mercy today. His lawyers claim Fields has a history of mental illness and deserves some measure of leniency.

Meanwhile, federal prosecutors are seeking a life sentence.

His federal hearing starts at 9:00 a.m.