Charity golf event will benefit scholarships for local high school athletes

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) Golfers will be teeing it up on saturday to benefit a scholarship fund for local high school athletes

Crockett Ridge Golf course in Kingsport will be the site fo the 6th annual Mountain Empire Chapter of the National Football Foundation charity golf tournament. 4 man teams will play a captains choise format with the proceeds going to a scholarship fund for local high school and college football players

The golf tournament is this Saturday August 1st. A shot gun start is at 8:00 am at Crockett Ridge Golf Course. Cost is $70 per player Breakfast and lunch will be provided for more information and to get pre registered call Ron at 423 817 5787