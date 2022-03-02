KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Charity Fundraiser challenge is set to be held at Bays Mountain March 4-6 to raise money for fallen officer Michael Chandler’s family.

The event officially being called the ‘David Goggins 4x4x48 Charity Fundraiser- In Honor of Officer Michael Chandler’ will span over the course of three days and is designed to honor the fallen officer and raise money for the loved ones he left behind.

According to event rules, participants will run, hike, or walk four miles every four hours for 48 hours straight. For those who may not be able to run or walk this much, it is asked that they perform some type of physical activity for 45 minutes to one hour every during the 48 hour period, according to Wise County, Virginia’s website.

The event is set to begin on March 4 at 12 p.m. and the gates to the park’s entrance will be closed at 8 p.m Friday.

The gates will open on Saturday at 8 a.m., and on Sunday at 10 a.m.

People who cannot take part in the overnight periods are asked to come out on Friday and Saturday and do what they can, according to a flyer for the event. There will be space provided for overnight parking for vehicles and small campers.

Participants will be asked to raise or donate at least $50, and all of the proceeds will go to Chandler’s family, according to the website.

The website also states that if you cannot attend the event you can still donate by making donations payable to Sam Snyder.

The website also states all of those who participate in the event will receive a t-shirt, and sponsors of the event will be advertised on the Wise County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office social media accounts.

Officer Chandler was a Big Stone Gap Police Officer who was fatally shot while responding to a welfare check in November of 2021. Officer Chandler leaves behind a wife and daughter.