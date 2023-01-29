WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Criminal charges are pending for a West Virginia, 14-year-old that allegedly made multiple bomb threats at gas stations in the Wytheville area.

The Wytheville Police Department says at 1 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 the Go Mart gas station on East Main Street received a bomb threat.

An investigation with an explosive detection K9 followed and no devices turned up. Police say the business was deemed safe by 3 a.m.

Authorities say an investigation led them to a 14-year-old Juvenile from Beckley WV. It was also found that the 14-year-old had made other threats at gas stations in the area. The Wytheville Police Department says criminal charges are pending in each jurisdiction.