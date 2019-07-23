Charges dropped against Weber City, Va. officer who reportedly ‘slammed’ juvenile’s head while handcuffed

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL)- Court documents reveal authorities have formally abandoned charges against a Weber City, Virginia police officer accused of slamming a juvenile’s head while handcuffed last month.

According to the Scott County, Virginia Commonwealth’s Attorneys Office, the evidence in the case came from an administrative investigation, meaning it cannot be used in criminal proceedings.

Virginia State Police is now leading the investigation into these allegations.

According to town attorney Mike Carrico, Kennedy resigned from the Weber City Police Department on July 22. The town council accepted the resignation that night.

