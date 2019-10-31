Changes in Halloween Events in the Tri-Cities

TRI-CITIES (WJHL)- There is plenty of events to go to this Halloween season in the Tri-Cities.

With expected rain showers and chilly temperatures, some local events have changes when and where their festivities are taking place.

Here is a list of Halloween activities starting tonight and going all the way until Saturday.

Thursday

Johnson City leaders organized an inside trick or treat event at Memorial Park Community Center. Kids can collect candy inside from 4 PM to 7 PM at the center of Bert Street. News Channel 11 Team Members will be there handing out candy.

Erwin’s Downtown Trick or Treat event will be at Unicoi County High School from 6 PM to 8 PM.

Sullivan County Sheriffs Office’s Trunk or Treat will go on rain or shine Thursday. The Sheriffs Office says the event will be held at Blountville Middle School this year. Their Trunk or Treat will get underway at 5:30 PM and will last until 7:30 PM.

Saturday

Bristol VA City Manager says Halloween events will be held on Saturday. The Bristol, VA Police Department will conduct their annual Trunk or Treat at the police department. Kids can collect candy inside starting at 6 PM.

