Central Baptist Church in Johnson City celebrates 150th birthday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dozens came out to celebrate a special birthday for a Johnson City church.

Central Baptist Church celebrated their 150th birthday through a 4 Pianos and Praise concert on Sunday in conjunction with the City of Johnson City’s 150th birthday.

The concert featured four grand pianos and 12 piano players who are all members of the church.

“It’s a wonderful experience, I’ve been hearing them rehearse for weeks and weeks now they’ve put a lot of preparation into it. And they do a wonderful job, they’ve played and worshipped for the last couple of weeks having those pianos in our sanctuary, and it’s been a real blessing to everybody here,” Central Baptist Church Senior Pastor Dr. Tommy Hood said.

Organizers were thrilled with the turnout on Sunday.