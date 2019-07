It is the year of 150s for Johnson City.

The city is celebrating its 150th year of existence this year, but in just a few of days, one local church will also be turning 150 years old.

Central Baptist Church in Johnson City held their 150th Homecoming Sunday morning outside the facility.

Mayor Jenny Brock and State Senator Rusty Crowe were in attendance and read proclamations during the celebration.

The church officially turns 150 years old on July 3.