Celebration of life for Josh Wandell to be held Friday night at Elizabethton High School

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Crowds of friends, family and loved ones of Dr. Josh Wandell will remember the former principal’s life and legacy after his death.

Former east side elementary school principal Josh Wandell died on Saturday after battling Lou Gehrig’s Disease, also known as ALS.

After his diagnosis, Wandell continued to follow his heart and do what he loved, like running and competing in races.

The family of Josh Wandell will receive friends starting at 4 p.m. on Friday.

Any community members hoping to help celebrate his life can do so at the service on Friday inside Elizabethton High School’s gymnasium at 7:30 p.m.

The family asks that you wear a “Race for Wandell” t-shirt if you have one to celebrate Josh finishing his race.

