Celebrating ‘National Potato Chip Day’

(WJHL) — If you’re staying inside today, be sure to trade in the popcorn for chips instead!

Today is “National Potato Chip Day.”

The following description was posted to nationaltoday.com

“America’s #1 snack food, potato chips, is recognized on March 14 annually. Potato chips are thin slices of potato either deep fried or baked until crunchy. Potato chips are a predominant part of the snack food market in English-speaking countries, especially in America. On National Potato Chip Day, this snack will be enjoyed by millions of people across the country, so why not make sure you participate in the potato chip snacking fun?”

