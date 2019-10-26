CDC: Fentanyl is deadliest drug in US

News
Posted: / Updated:
Fentanyl_162372

A collection of different brand and dosages of the Fentanyl patch, clearly marked wit warnings about non-precribed uses, Wednesday, April 26,2006 in St. Louis. Abuse of the patch is on a steady upward swing leading to many deaths. Emergency rooms visits by people misusing the pain relieving opiate fentanyl shot up nearly 14-fold nationwide from […]

(CNN) – Fentanyl remains the deadliest drug in the United States, but in some areas of the country, meth is killing more people.

These new statistics were released in a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Nearly 39 percent of all drug overdose deaths were from fentanyl in 2017. That’s a 10 percent increase from 2016.

Heroin was the second leader of fatal drug overdoses.

Research shows meth had a greater impact on the western half of the country, while more people overdosed and died on fentanyl in the east.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss