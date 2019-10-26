CDC: Fentanyl is deadliest drug in US

A collection of different brand and dosages of the Fentanyl patch, clearly marked wit warnings about non-precribed uses, Wednesday, April 26,2006 in St. Louis. Abuse of the patch is on a steady upward swing leading to many deaths. Emergency rooms visits by people misusing the pain relieving opiate fentanyl shot up nearly 14-fold nationwide from […]

(CNN) – Fentanyl remains the deadliest drug in the United States, but in some areas of the country, meth is killing more people.

These new statistics were released in a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Nearly 39 percent of all drug overdose deaths were from fentanyl in 2017. That’s a 10 percent increase from 2016.

Heroin was the second leader of fatal drug overdoses.

Research shows meth had a greater impact on the western half of the country, while more people overdosed and died on fentanyl in the east.