CCSO: Woman charged after dogs, puppies found with ‘green water’, malnourished

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A local woman has been charged with 20 counts of animal cruelty after deputies discovered dogs and puppies living in ‘inhumane conditions.’

Officials with the Carter County Sheriff’s Office said they were initially called to Estep Hollow Road earlier this month where 20 dogs were found caged outside and living in inhumane conditions.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the dogs were “kept without shade and food, and most did not have water. The water that a few did have was green and stagnated.”

The release also said “The deputy also observed a female dog with puppies that was so malnourished she was unable to produce milk for the puppies. The female dog and puppies were removed on July 1 by animal control. Two of the puppies died a few days later. “

Christina Nichole Campbell, 30, turned herself in July 13th and bonded out.

Authorities said Campbell was arrested again on July 23rd for violation of probation.

They added that Campbell will remain in jail until September 25 for her next criminal court appearance.