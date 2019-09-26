CCSO: Woman bites deputy, nearly escapes from custody following chase

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Carter County deputies arrested a woman wanted on warrants following a chase and near-escape from the police cruiser.

According to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office report, deputies responded to a home on Brice Lane in search of Ashley Robinson. Robinson was wanted on an active warrant out of Carter County.

When the deputies arrived, they spoke with two people inside vehicles outside the home.

The report states that deputies asked a man, identified as Jacob Carr, where Robinson was. Carr stated that Robinson did not live at the address and he didn’t know her location.

During a search of the resident, a deputy spotted Robinson hiding under a table.

Realizing she had been spotted, Robinson ran from the home and down a wooded embankment.

One of the deputies caught up with her, but she “began to resist and fight.”

Deputies were able to put handcuffs on her and carry her to a CCSO cruiser. However, before getting her into the vehicle, Robinson bit the deputy’s arm, breaking the skin.

As the deputy cleaned up his wounds, he heard noises coming from inside his cruiser, where Robinson was located. He found Robinson had “somehow climbed through the small sliding window barrier” in his vehicle and got out of the front of the car.

The deputies chased Robinson through the yard, toward the residence. Deputies grabbed her and report she then “began to resist, fight, and bite again.”

The report shows one deputy this used a “dry stun with my department issued phazzer” to subdue her. Robinson then stopped fighting, telling the officers she was done fighting because she used the bathroom on herself.

The deputy also noted it appeared that Robinson was able to get free of the handcuffs because Robinson’s “wrists were very small.”

The report goes on to state that a search of Robinson at the Carter County Detention Center revealed a small baggie containing “a small green leafy substance… believed to be marijuana.”

Another small bag was found containing what deputies believed to be methamphetamine.

Robinson is now charged with aggravated assault on an officer, escape, evading arrest, resisting and simple possession (2 counts).

Carr, the man deputies spoke with at the Brice Lane residence, was also arrested. The report stated Carr “assisting in hiding Ms. Robinson from Law Enforcement Officers to prevent her from being arrested.” He is charged with resisting arrest (obstruction of arrest).