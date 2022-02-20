ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Carter County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men after a fatal shooting that occurred on Hillside Drive in Elizabethton on Saturday morning.

Austin Michael Brady, 25, and Kenneth Matthew Dayton, 40, are wanted by the sheriff’s office for questioning in regards to the homicide, according to a release from the office.

The release also states that arrest warrants have been issued for both men.

At around 1 a.m. Saturday morning, deputies responded to calls of gunfire and when they arrived on scene they found one man with a gunshot wound to his chest who died shortly after.

Investigators say gunfire was exchanged during the incident and the victim had been driving a stolen vehicle and had arrest warrants.