WHITE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was rescued from a cave in White County.

According to the Sparta Rescue Squad, a group of 40 people from at least three different states helped with the rescue atop a mountain in northeastern White County.

Officials would not give the location of the cave rescue operation, but they said the man emerged from the cave around 3:30 a.m. and is doing well.