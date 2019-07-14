Caught on Camera: Man gets dangerously close to bear, cubs in Cades Cove

CADES COVE, Tenn. (WJHL) A video is circulating of a man appearing to confront a mother bear and her cubs at Cades Cove in the Great Smoky Mountain National Park.

The woman who took the video says she and her boyfriend watched from a distance as the man walked dangerously close to the bears.

She told WVLT in Knoxville, “I just knew he was going to end up in a body bag.”

In the video the bear appears to lunge at the man and he then backs off. The bear and three cubs continue across the street and into the woods.

In Tennessee, it is illegal to come within 50 yards of bears in the national park.

Violations can result in fines and even arrest.