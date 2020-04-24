Casino gaming revenue could fund future repairs for Bristol Virginia Public Schools

BRISTOL, VA. (WJHL)- As Washington-Lee Elementary students have been away from school due to the COVID-19 pandemic, crews have been working to repair damage from a 20-foot sink hole that formed beneath the building.

Potential structural damage from the sinkhole is an addition to a growing list of repairs needed by Bristol Virginia Public Schools buildings, according to superintendent Dr. Keith Perrigan.

Repair work is underway at Washington-Lee Elementary after a sinkhole formed beneath the school

Perrigan is hopeful new funding for these repairs could come as a result of the Virginia General Assembly’s passage of casino gaming legislation. Gaming was legalized in five economically-distressed localities in the Commonwealth on Wednesday – including Bristol. Plans to build a Hard Rock-operated casino at the site of the former Bristol Mall are in the works.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam added amendments to the casino bill before its passage. Among them was the establishment of a Gaming Proceeds Fund in the state treasury. The fund consists of a six to eight percent tax on adjusted gross receipts from gaming revenues. Most of this money was earmarked for public school construction, renovation, or upgrades.

Perrigan says this new state funding, in addition to local revenue from a casino, could allow for much needed renovations.

“I think adding the state revenue to this, especially now that the coronavirus has such a big impact on our local economy, I really think that this amendment could be a game changer,” he said.

It’s unclear just how much tax revenue gaming will generate for Virginia or its schools. A 2019 JLARC study estimated that having casinos in all five localities would bring around $260 million to the state economy annually. Whether casinos will materialize in all five cities, and how economic distress from the coronavirus pandemic could affect revenue amounts, is to be determined.

Perrigan said new state funding could allow the district to build a new elementary school that would replace three outdated ones.

“Any amount that we get from the state for school construction in the future is 100% more than we’re receiving right now. Currently we receive zero,” said Perrigan.

Perrigan said state money could address a host of other facility issues. Recently the swimming pool of Virginia High School inexplicably lost all its water. He also said three of the school system’s elementary schools aren’t handicap accessible.

“We have roofs, we have HVAC units, handicap accessibility, asbestos, poor air quality issues in many of our schools. So the list goes on and on and on,” he said.

Perrigan said currently, the only two ways to resolve these issues are finding the money inside the current budget, or raising taxes.

“It’s well documented that our locality doesn’t have the funding stream to take care of it,” said Perrigan. “This provides an opportunity for that to happen.”

Before any casino happens in Bristol, voters need to approve having one during a November referendum. The prospect is still a divisive issue. Various signs adorn front lawns around the city, saying either, “We’re betting on Bristol!” or “Don’t gamble with Bristol’s future. No to the casino.”

“Whether you’re for or against the casino, I think this new amendment really gives you another factor to consider,” said Perrigan. “It’s very hard to dispute that our schools, especially in the city of Bristol, are in much need of repairs. And so I hope folks will consider that as they consider which way they’ll vote on the referendum.”