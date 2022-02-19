ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday morning.

According to a release from the CCSO, deputies went to Hillside Drive in the Sinking Creek community at around 1 a.m. after several people called to report gunshots in the area.

Upon their arrival, deputies found one man with a gunshot wound to his chest. The deputies performed CPR on the injured man until an ambulance arrived.

The report states that the man died not long after due to his injuries.

Investigators were able to determine that both the victim and the suspect exchanged gunfire with each other.

The report also states that investigators discovered that the victim was driving a stolen car and had multiple arrest warrants.

The CCSO says the investigation is still ongoing and they will provide more information as they are able to release it.