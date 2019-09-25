Carter County woman pleads guilty to animal cruelty; must forfeit animals

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Carter County woman has pleaded guilty to animal cruelty charges after malnourished dogs were found on her property.

Christina Nichole Campbell pleaded guilty in Carter County General Sessions Court to one count of Animal Cruelty.

Court records indicate the other 19 charges of animal cruelty were dropped per a plea agreement.

Campbell is required to complete 40 hours of community service at the Carter County Animal Shelter. She must also forfeit all the animals she owned to the shelter.

The judge also ordered her to pay $1,120.50 in restitution, plus a fine and court costs.

In July, the Carter County Sheriff’s Office told News Channel 11 they were called to Campbell’s home on Estep Hollow Road.

Deputies said 20 dogs were found caged outside and “kept without shade and food, and most did not have water. The water that a few did have was green and stagnated.”

Two of the animals, which were puppies, died.

Campbell is scheduled to be back in court on December 20.