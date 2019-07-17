Carter County sheriff: 2 women charged for possession of drugs, stolen property

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two women are facing charges in Carter County after deputies found them in possession of stolen property and narcotics.

According to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, Lacey Lynn Johnson, 20, and Cambrean Niccole Presnell, 26, are both charged with possession of Schedule II for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Presnell is also charged with possession of Schedule VI and possession of stolen property.

According to the release, deputies arrested Johnson and Presnell after spotting a suspicious vehicle at the Hampton McDonald’s parking lot. A tag number check on the vehicle by deputies found it was reported stolen.

The deputy then found Johnson and Presnell. They admitted to driving the vehicle.

The deputy also checked the vehicle identification number and found the vehicle hadn’t been reported stolen – just the license plate.

According to the sheriff’s office, the two women gave permission for the vehicle to be searched. During that search, deputies found several baggies containing what appeared to be methamphetamine. A search of the suspect resulted in the discovery of substances consistent with meth and marijuana on Presnell’s person.

(Carter County Sheriff’s Office)

Both Johnson and Presnell were booked into the Carter County Detention Center. Presnell is being held on a $29,000 bond. Johnson’s bond is set at $25,000.