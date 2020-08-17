Carter County School leaders prepare for the first day of classes

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- School administrators have been working all summer to prepare teachers on how they will be connecting with students this year.

“We’re all struggling with the idea that we cant be with our students but I have seen teachers step up to the plate willingly and without question and say what do we need to do to make this the best possible outcome it could be regardless of the circumstances,” said Cloudland High School Principal, Richard Church.

Monday through Thursday Carter County Schools will be having 25% of their students in the classroom each day before starting virtual learning.

“Friday will be a day for all virtual for our students and that gives teachers time to meet with administration in the central office,” said Dr. Tracy McAbee, Carter County Director of Schools, “We will discuss things that went well to make sure all of our safety protocols are being followed and to see if we need to do anything else as far as guidance from the Department of Health.”

Though this plan may change in the future depending on the number of COVID-19 Cases in Carter County, school leaders said this year will be a learning curve for everyone.

“There is no handbook on how to restart school in the middle of a global pandemic,” said Church, “We know there’s going to be bumps in the road and we know we just have to roll with it. We also have to give ourselves grace in return knowing there’s going to be difficulties.”

Masks are recommended but not required for students and staff on these first few days in the classroom, which is one of many changes to this upcoming school year.

“The thing I can say for everyone is to just be patient,” explained McAbee, “For the teachers and myself and parents, it is a different year, it’s a learning process for all of us. So I will say communication will be key.”

A special called meeting will be held on Monday night at 5:30 to further discuss and vote on the reopening of schools.

The board is also scheduled to have their regular board meeting on Thursday at 5:30 to address these topics.