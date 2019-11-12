Carter County road crews prepare for round of winter weather

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Area road officials are doing last minute checks and getting their crews ready to battle winter weather.

The Carter County Highway Department has been preparing for Monday night’s chance of snow for a week.

“We’re watching the weather to see when to start, when to call them in,” said Carter County Roads Superintendent Roger Colbaugh.

Colbaugh said some drivers even took equipment home so they can get to work faster.

He expects the major focus of the work will be in areas of higher elevation.

“The temperatures in the mountains should be a little cooler,” he said, “so we’re concentrating in Roan Mountain and the mountains on Stoney Creek.”

Upper elevated areas could see anywhere from 1 to 3 inches, as rain transitions to snow overnight and lasts through the early morning hours Tuesday.

A little more snow is possible in Southwest Virginia and Southeatern Kentucky.

“We have 400 tons of salt and 1,200 tons of chat that we use in the higher elevations,” said Colbaugh. “It’s a mixture of salt and block dust that we use for the higher elevations to where we cannot get the ice off the road, people can still travel on it.”

With an arctic blast looking to move in and stick around for the rest of the week, some slick conditions in the mountainous terrain should be expected.

“I just hope that the people that’s driving on these roads, when they get slick, they stay home, don’t go out unless it’s an extreme emergency,” said Colbaugh.