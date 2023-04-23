CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Carter County Rescue Squad is responding to an injured hiker on the Appalachian Trail.

According to an official with the Carter County Rescue Squad, crews are responding to a call of an injured hiker that came in around noon.

The rescue squad says that response will require them to go roughly six miles into the mountain.

Details regarding the type of injury sustained by the hiker are unknown at this time.

