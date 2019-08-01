Carter County man accused of breaking into 93-year-old man’s home, assaulting him

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested Wednesday night after a home invasion on Jarrett Buck Loop, during which a 93-year-old man was assaulted.

According to a release from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, Jeremy Keith Cox, 36, is suspected to have broken into a 93-year-old man’s home and assaulted him.

The release also says Cox is believed to have stolen cash from the victim, and it is suspected that Cox has committed multiple burglaries in July at this same home.

Cox was arrested in Johnson City just hours after Wednesday’s home invasion.

He is charged with four counts of aggravated burglary, two counts of theft of property over $1,000, armed and dangerous felonies and aggravated assault.

Cox is currently being held at the Carter County Detention Center and being held on a $50,000 bond.