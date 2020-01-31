Carter County Law Enforcement Committee to conduct animal control research

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Carter County Commission’s Law Enforcement Committee will conduct a research project to look for ways to improve animal control.

It is a study that has not started yet, but one commissioner said he wants to clear up what that study actually claims to do.

Commissioner Mike Hill said he has heard rumors about everything from an animal tax, to leashes for chickens and restrictions on sportsmen. Both he and Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter Director Shannon Posada said that is not true.

“A lot of the problems stemmed from there’s not really animal control ordinances in the county,” said Posada.

Posada said the road to this research project began back in 2018, when people had stressed to the shelter concerns they had throughout the county.

Many of the issues Posada said they hear about include pets running at large and cases of animal cruelty.

“We want the people in Carter County to take the animal issue serious when they own an animal,” she said.

Commissioner Hill said last month, the county’s Law Enforcement Committee was asked to take up research into the issues, but since then, he and others have heard misinformation about the issues they are studying.

“There’s no animal tax being proposed in anyway shape or form,” said Hill, “in fact, I can assure that, that’s not even part of the dialogue.”

Other rumors he said that are not true include leash laws for free-range cattle and chickens and restrictions on sportsmen and farmers.

Hill said at this point, the study hasn’t even started and there no votes scheduled on any county legislation.

At a meeting next week, Hill said the committee will present 29 items to the county commission to be potentially advanced and discussed over the next year.

“If anything was to come up to the point where we would be adopting,” he said, “there would be a public hearing, there would be ample advertising and ample time for people to come in and express themselves, and it may not happen this year.”

Posada said many of the items to be discussed come from researching other county’s animal control ordinances and those will be properly vetted by county boards.

“It is what the county feels is best for our county and that’s all we want to do,” said Posada, “what is best for our county.”

The Law Enforcement Committee will meet Tuesday, February 4th at 6 p.m.