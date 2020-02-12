Carter County homeless shelter no longer taking overnight guests, draws action from county commission

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The only homeless shelter in Carter County is no longer taking overnight guests.

The River’s Edge Dream Center Director Pastor Darrin Smith said it is because of a lack of income, volunteers and personal health reasons.

Smith said the last resident moved out on Tuesday.

In an email, he said,”We are discussing on moving the overnight stay somewhere else, out of the church. This may happen down the road in several months.”

The River’s Edge Dream Center has been operating for nearly two years.

Now, Carter County Health and Welfare Committee Chairman Robert Acuff has arranged for Knoxville Area Rescue Ministries (KARM) representatives to meet with the city and county leaders to have an open door discussion on how to address the need.

“They were the only institution that had reached out and had reached out and opened their doors over the past several years to individuals who didn’t have anywhere else to turn,” said Acuff. “They have made tremendous strides in this area of getting people off the streets, providing meals, as well as beds for families, for veterans, for men for women who have nowhere else to go.”

Numbers from the Department of Housing and Urban Development show between 2018 and 2019, Carter County had the largest increase of homeless individuals.

In January, a representative for the Appalachian Regional Coalition on Homelessness (ARCH) suggested the shelter likely made the long-standing problem more visible.

Doug Murray with ARCH says the loss of the shelter is significant to Carter County.

“This was one of the available shelters that we could send people to and they did a lot of really good things to help folks,” said Murray, “they had I believe 25 beds at one point and as I understand it, it stayed full.”

ARCH offers a number of services for homeless, including rides to shelters. Murray said the county’s meeting with KARM is a good idea.

“If you learn one thing that will benefit you or benefit the county to help the homeless, it’s worth doing,” he said.

River’s Edge Dream Center is still providing meals, showers and laundry services to the homeless community. Free hot meals are given out from 6 to 7:30 p.m., except on Sundays and Wednesdays.