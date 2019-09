CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Road repairs have been approved for a busy section of Carter County.

PREVIOUS STORY: Riverview Road repairs could soon be on the way in Carter County

The Carter County Commission voted tonight to allocate $666,000 to start work on a section of Riverview Road.

The road links the Valley Forge community to East Side.

A portion of the road caved in months ago after heavy rain.

No word when that repair work will begin.