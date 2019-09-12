Carter Co. man, accused of killing mother, ordered to pay $300k in civil lawsuit

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Carter County judge has ruled against the accused killer of Edith Betty Ralph in an unlawful death lawsuit filed by her brother.

According to court documents, Judge Jean Stanley ruled that John Christopher Ralph must pay John Febuary $300,000.

Ralph is accused of killing his mother, Edith Ralph, in April 2019.

PREVIOUS STORY: Carter County man accused of killing mother expected in court

Febuary is Edith Ralph’s brother and is listed in the court documents as the “personal representative of the estate of Edith Betty Ralph.”

According to court records, “The allegations in the Complaint are well taken and sustained it appearing to the Court by clear and convincing evidence that the defendant John Christopher Ralph intentionally, deliberately and maliciously caused the wrongful death of Edith Betty Ralph by shooting her with a handgun in the head and other regions of her body multiple times…”

The criminal case remains in Carter County Circuit Court.

Ralph’s next appearance is scheduled for September 23 at 9 a.m. on charges of first-degree murder.