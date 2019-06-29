Carter Co. group hopes to reach younger generation about alcohol, drug abuse

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Carter County Drug Prevention Coalition is funded for the prevention of alcohol, tobacco, and drug abuse in youth.

Each year, students work with law enforcement and government officials, trying to change policies related to drugs.

Every year, McKenna Marr and Emma Carpenter have done their parts, even attending a recent convention.

“we go to TN Strong convention every year with Truth and it’s for some of the older kids. A lot of our younger siblings came and really wanted to be a part of it but unfortunately they couldn’t because there wasn’t an age group for them,” said Marr.

So this year, they decided to create a camp for an even younger generation called the “Little Kid Conference.”

“It’s a summer camp and its to raise awareness for alcohol abuse and just to kind of talk about cigarettes and how to prevent it,” said Marr.

“What we see in Carter County is that our kids are exposed to tobacco use and exposed to substance use very early and very often. We often have third graders that are choosing to start using tobacco,” said Jilian Reece, CCDP director.

The camp will be July 29th through August 2nd from 1 to 4 p.m. each day.

Each day, third through fifth graders will start and end their day with a drug prevention lesson taught by the CCDP team. The lessons will be surrounded by middle-of-the-day activities like dance, theater, science, and cooking lessons.

“Anytime we can keep tobacco out of the hands of children, it is a good thing. I know that peer to peer strategy is usually more effective than just me standing in front of an audience of teenagers,” Reece said laughing.

