Carter Co Commission looking for repayment from planning director

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Carter County officials are still looking for repayment after their planning director got a raise they say was not authorized.

The county commission voted against a motion that would keep Director Chris Schuettler from repaying more than $14,000 in a bonus.

The money was given to Schuettler by the planning commission for his work as a project manager. Some leaders say the money was not properly authorized for Schuettler to receive.

Now, they’re looking to recoup the funds.

The director recently told News Channel 11 that he cannot comment on the ongoing issue, at the advisement of his lawyer.