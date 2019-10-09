Carter Co. authorities warn residents to lock doors after home security footage shows man on porch

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local sheriff’s office issued a reminder tonight to keep your doors locked at night.

The Carter County Sheriff’s Office said footage of a possible intruder was recorded Monday night by a home security camera in Elizabethton.

You can see a man walking up to a front porch, rummage around and then run away after being frightened by the lights.

The sheriff’s office said that officers do as much as they can to prevent crimes, but they also encourage you to take precautions as well.